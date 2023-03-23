Insight Folios Inc Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG stock opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.