Insight Folios Inc Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.83 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.69.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

