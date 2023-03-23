Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,730,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,345,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

