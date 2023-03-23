International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

