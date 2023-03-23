International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.65

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.65 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.29). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.29), with a volume of 72,769 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.84) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.65 million, a P/E ratio of 410.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at International Personal Finance

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,750.00%.

In related news, insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($54,034.14). Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.