Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,139,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,743% from the previous session’s volume of 170,328 shares.The stock last traded at $29.62 and had previously closed at $29.86.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

