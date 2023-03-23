Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.