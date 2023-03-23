Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.20

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 1354020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
