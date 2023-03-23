Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Position Lifted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,456 shares during the period. Invesco accounts for 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Invesco by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 19,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Invesco by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 82,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 62,061 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Invesco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

