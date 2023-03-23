Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.87. 84,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 161,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $758.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

