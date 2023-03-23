Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 7.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.65 on Thursday, hitting $311.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,544,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,294,102. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

