Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 23rd (AAU, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, ALGN, AMC, AMPE, AMS, AVGR, AZRE)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 23rd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN). CICC Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). They issued a sell rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP). They issued a neutral rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.