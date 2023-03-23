Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 23rd (AAU, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, ALGN, AMC, AMPE, AMS, AVGR, AZRE)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 23rd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN). CICC Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). They issued a sell rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP). They issued a neutral rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

