Investment Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 2,317 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,292,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.9 %

GPC traded down $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $157.87. 542,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.66 and its 200-day moving average is $169.79. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts



Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

