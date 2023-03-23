Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.29. 130,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,441. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.76. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

