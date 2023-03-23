Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.72. The stock had a trading volume of 207,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,660. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

