Investment Partners LTD. Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.98. 15,383,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,513,844. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.72 and a 200 day moving average of $180.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

