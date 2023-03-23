Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 695,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

