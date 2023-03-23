Investment Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,319 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,324,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,882,787. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

