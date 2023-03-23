iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.16. Approximately 522,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,296,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44.
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
