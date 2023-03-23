iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.52. 584,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,567. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

