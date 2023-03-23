iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Element Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Element Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,420,213 shares. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

