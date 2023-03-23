iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,511,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 876,035 shares.The stock last traded at $50.50 and had previously closed at $50.44.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

