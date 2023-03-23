iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.0% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.57. The stock had a trading volume of 370,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,071. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

