iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $107.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

