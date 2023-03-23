iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 27487612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980,057 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $173,926,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,864 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,238,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

