iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,211 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFA traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $69.68. 1,843,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,429,322. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

