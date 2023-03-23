iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Reduced by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.12. 1,209,903 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

