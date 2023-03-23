iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,221 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 916,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,195,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,302 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.