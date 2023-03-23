iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.39. 1,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $185.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOK. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 125.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

