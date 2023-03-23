iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 4.0% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,744,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 104,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 80,919 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

USMV stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.91. 2,901,025 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

