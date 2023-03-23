iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.