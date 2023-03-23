iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $173.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,178,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,399,436. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

