iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Decreased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $132.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

