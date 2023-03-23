iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 80,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 85,601 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.91. 490,009 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

