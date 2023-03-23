iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.