IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,450 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,080,000 after buying an additional 1,385,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after buying an additional 1,225,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after buying an additional 940,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Insider Activity

Newell Brands Price Performance

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

