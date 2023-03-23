IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after purchasing an additional 723,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

