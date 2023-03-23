IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

