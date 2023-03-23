IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,841 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

