IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after buying an additional 367,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after buying an additional 143,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UNH opened at $475.52 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $443.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

