IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.01. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

