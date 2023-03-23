IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,452 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,005,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.98 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

