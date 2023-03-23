IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

