Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares.
Jason Industries Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60.
Jason Industries Company Profile
Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jason Industries (JASN)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.