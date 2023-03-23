JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.03

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 52047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.
The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08.
In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.
