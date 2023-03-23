Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $260.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $251.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $242.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day moving average of $230.59. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $247.20.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock valued at $11,884,581. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

