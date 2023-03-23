JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $867.91

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $867.91 and traded as low as $685.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $709.00, with a volume of 726 shares changing hands.

JG Boswell Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $827.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $866.58.

Get JG Boswell alerts:

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.