JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €63.00 ($67.74) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €57.90 ($62.26) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €57.70 ($62.04) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($56.45) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Scout24 Stock Performance

ETR G24 traded up €0.60 ($0.65) on Thursday, reaching €53.08 ($57.08). 101,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.46. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.12 ($49.59) and a fifty-two week high of €62.42 ($67.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

