JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $10.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 4.7 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

