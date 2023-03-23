JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $10.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.
NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 4.7 %
New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.