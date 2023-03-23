JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Up 1.9%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.05). Approximately 605,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 525,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.80 ($1.03).

The stock has a market cap of £187.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s previous dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Chris Russell purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($30,578.41). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

